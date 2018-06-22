Squish city: TransLink’s 10 busiest and most crowded routes and stations

With TransLink ridership surging to record levels, anyone who’s hopped on Metro Vancouver transit lately has probably felt the squeeze from time to time.

If you’ve felt like you’re rubbing elbows with other commuters rather often, now you can compare just how sardine-like your travel route is.

READ MORE: TransLink recommending changes to transit fares

TransLink has released new data from its 2017 Transit Network Performance Review, which it describes as a “report card on transit service.”

As a part of the review, the transportation agency has broken down the top 10 most-used SkyTrain stations and bus routes, 10 most-crowded bus routes and 10 bus routes with the biggest growth.

WATCH: New TransLink technology will make it easier to take transit

TransLink by the numbers

Taking the top slot for most popular SkyTrain station was Waterfront, with 37,500 average weekday boardings. Commercial-Broadway station was number two, with 24,900 average weekday boardings and Burrard Station was number three with 23,000.

On the bus routes, the 99 B-Line, serving UBC to Commercial-Broadway station was unequivocally the most-used, with more than 17.4 million boardings per year.

READ MORE: 4 new B-Line express bus routes to link North Shore, Langley, Maple Ridge to rapid transit

The 41 UBC to Joyce-Collingwood Station was number two, with 8.9 million annual boardings and the number 20 Downtown-Victoria route saw 8.6 million.

WATCH: New fare structure for TransLink could cost more

When it came to measuring the squeeze-rate on the region’s bus routes, the 99 B-Line took top honours as well.

TransLink says that UBC to Commercial-Broadway Station route saw 39,500 annual revenue hours with overcrowding last year, or 33 per cent.

The 49 UBC to Metrotown Station route took the number two slot with 17,800 overcrowded revenue hours, or 19 per cent, and the 25 UBC to Brentwood Town Centre saw 17,200, or 17 per cent.

READ MORE: Transit fares going up across Metro Vancouver on Canada Day

The bus routes that saw the biggest growth were the 96 B-Line from Guildford Exchange to Newton Exchange, the 49 UBC to Metrotown Station, and the 319 Scott Road Station to Newton Exchange.

You can dig into the data yourself here.

WATCH: TransLink CEO talks about Metro Vancouver 10-year transit plan

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said with ridership up six per cent over last year, customer service is the top priority.

“What we’re doing here in 2018, and what’s coming for the rest of the year is customer experience and building public support,” he said.

“Our goal is to maintain the livability of our region, our strategy and programs are designed to support that goal.”

The numbers capture a period following the implementation of Phase One of the TransLink Mayors’ Council’s 10-year transit plan.

That included a 10 per cent increase in bus service and the creation of five new B-Line routes, the purchase of 80 new SkyTrain cars and a new SeaBus.

TransLink also recently announced the creation of four new B-Line bus routes.

Funding has also now been locked down for Phase Two of the plan. It will include more buses and light rail transit (LRT) for Surrey and a subway along Broadway in Vancouver, which could take some pressure off that often-packed 99 B-Line route.

10 most-used SkyTrain stations

Average weekday boardings

1. Waterfront (Canada and Expo Lines): 37,500*

37,500* 2. Commercial–Broadway (Expo and Millennium Lines): 24,900

24,900 3. Burrard (Expo Line): 23,000

23,000 4. Granville (Expo Line): 20,600

20,600 5. Metrotown (Expo Line): 19,900

19,900 6. Vancouver City Centre (Canada Line): 18,400

18,400 7. Stadium–Chinatown (Expo Line): 16,200

16,200 8. New Westminster (Expo Line): 14,800

14,800 9. Broadway–City Hall (Canada Line): 14,500

14,500 10. Main Street–Science World (Expo Line): 14,300

*This is the first year the Canada Line has been incorporated with Expo Line.

10 most-used bus routes

Annual automatic passenger counter (APC) boardings

1. 99 UBC/Commercial–Broadway Station: 17,421,000

17,421,000 2. 41 UBC/Joyce–Collingwood Station: 8,918,000

8,918,000 3. 20 Downtown/Victoria: 8,630,000

8,630,000 4. 49 UBC/Metrotown Station: 8,034,000

8,034,000 5. 25 UBC/Brentwood Town Centre Station: 7,642,000

7,642,000 6. 16 Arbutus/29th Avenue Station: Vancouver/UBC 7,549,000

Vancouver/UBC 7,549,000 7. 9 UBC/Alma/Granville/Commercial–Broadway Station/Boundary: 7,273,000

7,273,000 8. 3 Downtown/Main: 6,724,000

6,724,000 9. SeaBus: 6,343,000

6,343,000 10. 106 Edmonds Station/New Westminster Station: 6,212,000

10 most-crowded bus routes

Annual revenue hours with overcrowding (percentage of ARHs with overcrowding)

1. 99 UBC/Commercial–Broadway Station: 39,500 (31 per cent)

39,500 (31 per cent) 2. 49 UBC/Metrotown Station: 17,800 (19 per cent)

17,800 (19 per cent) 3. 25 UBC/Brentwood Town Centre Station: 17,200 (17 per cent)

17,200 (17 per cent) 4. 41 UBC/Joyce–Collingwood Station: 15,800 (18 per cent)

15,800 (18 per cent) 5. 14 UBC/Hastings: 11,900 (14 per cent)

11,900 (14 per cent) 6. 410 Railway/22nd Street Station 9,900 (18 per cent)

9,900 (18 per cent) 7. 130 Metrotown Station/Hastings/ Kootenay Loop/Phibbs Exchange/Capilano University 9,400 (16 per cent)

9,400 (16 per cent) 8. 250 Horseshoe Bay/Vancouver 8,900 (8 per cent)

8,900 (8 per cent) 9. 257 Horseshoe Bay Express/Vancouver 8,500 (14 per cent)

8,500 (14 per cent) 10. 16 Arbutus/29th Avenue Station: 8,400 (8 per cent)

10 bus routes with the most growth

Increase in annual automated passenger counter (APC) boardings