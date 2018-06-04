Transit fares going up across Metro Vancouver on Canada Day

Starting Canada Day, TransLink fares across Metro Vancouver are going up.

So as of July 1, adult and concession fares for all three zones will increase between five and 10 cents.

“If you have a monthly pass, you’ll pay $1 or $2 more depending on how many zones you have. For day passes, the increase is 25 cents,” said TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan.

Single-use HandyDART trips are also expected to increase by 10 cents.

“West Coast Express will also increase by the same rate as other products,” Bryan said.

The increase was announced in November 2016 as part of phase one of the Mayors’ Council 10-year vision for regional transportation.

Bryan said people can expect another increase similar to this one next year.

“We have among the lowest average fares for transit in Canada,” he said.

TransLink has said revenue from the increased fares will help fund improvements to the region’s transit and transportation system.

— With files from Yuliya Talmazan