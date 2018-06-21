Victoria Beckham says she is ‘trying to be the best wife’ amid divorce rumours

Victoria Beckham spoke about her marriage to David Beckham in the wake of rumours that the couple is heading toward a divorce.

Speaking at the Forbes Women’s Summit in the New York on Tuesday, the mother of four told the audience, “I try really, really hard,” according to Hello! “I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional.”

The 44-year-old fashion designer praised her husband of almost 19 years for supporting her career.

“I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children,” the former Spice Girl said. “When I’m away he’s the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.”

The Beckhams share children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, six.

She also expressed her hope that she was empowering her daughter, Harper, saying: “When I take Harper to school I tell her, ‘Harper, you’re a girl and you can do anything.’ She’s a strong woman. She wants to be an inventor. She’s a strong, smart woman. A little woman.”

A representative for the couple said earlier this month that David and Victoria Beckham were not heading for divorce.

“What nonsense. Journalist Chinese whispers and fake news fueled by social media,” the rep said. “There is no impending statement, no divorce!”

When the rumours of the separation began, Victoria sent her “love” to David on Instagram with a photo of herself and Harper.

“Morning cuddles x So much love 🙏🏻 We love and miss u @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕,” she wrote in the caption.

They have been together since 1997 and married in July 1999. They most recently stepped out together at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in late May.

“It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding,” she said of the wedding. “It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”

Asked if she was nervous at all to attend a royal affair like that, Beckham said, “I wasn’t nervous, no. I was just really honoured to have been invited. I would have been nervous if it had been my day.”

She continued: “Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear.”

Beckham was nearly seven months pregnant in 2011 when she attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

—With files from ET Canada