Victoria Beckham on royal wedding: ‘It was just the best day’

Victoria Beckham had an amazing time at the royal wedding.

The former Spice Girl attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on Saturday with her husband David Beckham.

In an interview with The Evening Standard, Beckham shared her experience of the big day.

“It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding,” she said. “It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”

Asked if she was nervous at all to attend a royal affair like that, Beckham said, “I wasn’t nervous, no. I was just really honoured to have been invited. I would have been nervous if it had been my day.”

She continued: “Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear.”

Beckham was nearly seven months pregnant in 2011 when she attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The 44-year-old also had nice things to say about the Givenchy dress Markle wore.

“I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. It really suited her. I thought it was perfect for her. And Harry looked great.”

As for the sermon delivered by Bishop Michael Curry, Beckham said, “I thought what he said was very strong and optimistic. Very powerful.”