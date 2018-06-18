Eskimos back and recovered from longest continuous game in CFL history

After playing the longest continuous game in CFL history on Thursday, the Edmonton Eskimos were back on the field on Monday as they began preparations for their home opener Friday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Eskimos won their season opener 33-30 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after sitting through two rain delays totalling three hours.

Quarterback Mike Reilly says the team took full advantage of the three-day break.

“Friday was a bit of a drag but we came in and had our run down on Saturday so it’s good to get out and get moving a little bit,” he said.

“We had the day off yesterday for Father’s Day and rest up a little bit more. It felt good to back out here on the field. As much as we needed the time off to rest and recover, I think the guys were excited to get back to playing football again because we don’t generally have that much time off.”

The game took over six hours to complete.

Head Coach Jason Maas says the win can be a key building block for his team.

“It just proves your mental makeup is strong when you can do things like that and pull off a win, not only with the circumstances of the weather, the time delays, but also where we were with the score late in the game,” Maas said.

“To be able to come back from all three of those things and win a game speaks volumes to the character we have, discipline and mental fortitude the guys do have.”

The team brought in some reinforcements Monday after losing six players in the win over the Bombers.

Offensive linemen Travis Bond and Kelvin Palmer, along with defensive lineman Rakim Cox were signed Monday morning.

Bond is a former CFL and Western Division All-Star with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders shortly after their training camp in what Bond called a business decision. He says it was tough watching the game last week.

“It was kind of aggravating not playing and not being able to be physical for a week,” Bond said. “It just sucks.

“Being out here and getting a chance to play again… Some people are going to have to watch out because there’s a vengeance now.”

Palmer was one of the final cuts made by the Eskimos out of training camp while Cox played five games last season for the Riders, starting in four of those games and recording four defensive tackles. He added three more tackles in two playoff games.

Players not practising Monday were receivers Vidal Hazelton and Jamill Smith, defensive linemen Mike Moore and Darius Allen, linebacker Adam Konar, and offensive lineman Tommie Draheim.

Back on the field were defensive backs Aaron Grymes and Forrest Hightower.

Kick-off on Friday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is 8 p.m. Coverage on 630 CHED will begin following coverage of the NHL draft and after the Oilers make their selection at 10th overall.