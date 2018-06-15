Eskimos edge Bombers 33-30 in CFL’s second-longest game in history

WINNIPEG – The Edmonton Eskimos downed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-30 on Thursday in the second-longest game in CFL history.

When the final gun sounded at 1:17 a.m. CT, Edmonton kicker Sean Whyte had given his team a three-point victory after lightning forced two weather delays in the action at Investors Group Field.

Kickoff was at 7:35 p.m. and the total of the two delays was two hours and 55 minutes. The total time of the game was five hours and 42 minutes.

Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly ran in a pair of one-yard touchdowns, including one with 1:22 left in the game. He then connected with Nate Behar on a two-point convert to tie it 30-30.Whyte kicked a 44-yard winning field goal with eight seconds to go.

Bombers rookie quarterback Chris Streveler threw three touchdown passes in his pro debut.

