CFL
June 9, 2018 7:47 pm

Edmonton Eskimos release 20 players

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The Edmonton Eskimos huddle up after the opening day of training camp on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Morley Scott/630 CHED
A A

The Edmonton Eskimos announced the release of 20 players Sunday evening to get down to the mandated roster size.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos trim roster ahead of training camp 

The green and gold must get down to a 46-man active roster and 10-man practice roster.

Here is a look at who was released:

  • International defensive lineman Zachary Barnes
  • International offensive lineman Chauncey Briggs
  • International linebacker Terrance Bullitt
  • International defensive lineman Jason Carr
  • International defensive back Ahmad Dixon
  • International defensive back Alex Gray
  • International wide receiver Shaquille Hill
  • International defensive back Jordan Holland
  • International linebacker Jeremiah Kose
  • National offensive lineman Curtis Krahn
  • National fullback Pascal Lochard
  • International wide receiver Keevan Lucas
  • International wide receiver Je’Mari Luper
  • National wide receiver Scott MacDonell
  • National defensive lineman Mark Mackie
  • International defensive back Maurice McKnight
  • International long snapper Brad Northnagel
  • International offensive lineman Kelvin Palmer
  • International defensive back Brandyn Thompson
  • National running back Blair Zerr

The Eskimos open the season on Thursday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

CFL
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton sports
Eskimos
Football
Roster

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News