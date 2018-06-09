Edmonton Eskimos release 20 players

The Edmonton Eskimos announced the release of 20 players Sunday evening to get down to the mandated roster size.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos trim roster ahead of training camp

The green and gold must get down to a 46-man active roster and 10-man practice roster.

Here is a look at who was released:

International defensive lineman Zachary Barnes

International offensive lineman Chauncey Briggs

International linebacker Terrance Bullitt

International defensive lineman Jason Carr

International defensive back Ahmad Dixon

International defensive back Alex Gray

International wide receiver Shaquille Hill

International defensive back Jordan Holland

International linebacker Jeremiah Kose

National offensive lineman Curtis Krahn

National fullback Pascal Lochard

International wide receiver Keevan Lucas

International wide receiver Je’Mari Luper

National wide receiver Scott MacDonell

National defensive lineman Mark Mackie

International defensive back Maurice McKnight

International long snapper Brad Northnagel

International offensive lineman Kelvin Palmer

International defensive back Brandyn Thompson

National running back Blair Zerr

The Eskimos open the season on Thursday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers.