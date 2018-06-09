Edmonton Eskimos release 20 players
The Edmonton Eskimos announced the release of 20 players Sunday evening to get down to the mandated roster size.
The green and gold must get down to a 46-man active roster and 10-man practice roster.
Here is a look at who was released:
- International defensive lineman Zachary Barnes
- International offensive lineman Chauncey Briggs
- International linebacker Terrance Bullitt
- International defensive lineman Jason Carr
- International defensive back Ahmad Dixon
- International defensive back Alex Gray
- International wide receiver Shaquille Hill
- International defensive back Jordan Holland
- International linebacker Jeremiah Kose
- National offensive lineman Curtis Krahn
- National fullback Pascal Lochard
- International wide receiver Keevan Lucas
- International wide receiver Je’Mari Luper
- National wide receiver Scott MacDonell
- National defensive lineman Mark Mackie
- International defensive back Maurice McKnight
- International long snapper Brad Northnagel
- International offensive lineman Kelvin Palmer
- International defensive back Brandyn Thompson
- National running back Blair Zerr
The Eskimos open the season on Thursday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers.
