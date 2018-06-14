Global News goes ‘All In’ at the Edmonton Eskimos home opener and we need your help

Calling all Global News viewers and Edmonton Eskimos fans – we need your help!

How would you like to be part of an exciting new project on June 22? That’s the night of the Eskimos’ home opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It’s more than just a game, it a fan experience. We’ll capture the spirit, the loyalty, the pride and the fun that brings life to major events in Edmonton.

Global News wants you to document your all-day fan experience with videos and pictures and send them to us for a special project we’re working on.

Are you taking the LRT to Commonwealth Stadium? Record it. Tailgating? Record it. Cheering on an Eskimos touchdown? Record it. Painting your face green and gold? Record it. Celebrating after the game? Record it.

Capture your game-day experience, and send us your videos and pictures by using social media hashtags #GNALLIN or #OneEmpire. Be sure to turn your phone sideways when recording your video.

Watch below: A few examples of what we’re looking for!

Your video could become part of our 30-minute special: “Global News ALL IN.” Tune in to Global Edmonton on Saturday, July 7 at noon to find out if your shots made the cut, and see how your fellow fans embrace the green and gold.