Edmonton Eskimos reveal practice roster; Grymes heading home

The Edmonton Eskimos on Tuesday morning revealed their 10-man practice roster which includes offensive lineman Mason Woods, who was part of the James Franklin trade to the Toronto Argonauts last December.
Also on the practice roster is running back Shaq Cooper, who was impressive in his CFL debut in a 35-12 pre-season win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He recorded 36 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown.
READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 10: Pair of rookies shine in pre-season opener
National offensive lineman Kwabena Asare
International running back Shaquille Cooper
National fullback Tanner Green
International quarterback Zach Kline
National fullback Pascal Lochard
International offensive lineman Andrew Peterson
International linebacker Brandon Pittman
International wide receiver Miles Shuler
International defensive lineman Nick Usher
National offensive lineman Mason Woods
The team also announced defensive back Aaron Grymes, defensive lineman Gabriel Bagnell and running back Alex Taylor have been placed on the suspended list.
READ MORE: Eskimos face relatively unknown QB as they prepare to battle Bombers
It was revealed on Monday afternoon that Grymes has gone home to deal with a personal matter, he will not play in Thursday’s CFL regular season opener in Winnipeg. The Eskimos are also dealing with injuries to defensive back’s Johnny Adams and Arjen Colquhoun.
You can hear Thursday’s game on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 5 p.m., the opening kick-off from Investors Group Field in Winnipeg will be at 6:30 p.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.