Edmonton Eskimos reveal practice roster; Grymes heading home

The Edmonton Eskimos on Tuesday morning revealed their 10-man practice roster which includes offensive lineman Mason Woods, who was part of the James Franklin trade to the Toronto Argonauts last December.

Also on the practice roster is running back Shaq Cooper, who was impressive in his CFL debut in a 35-12 pre-season win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He recorded 36 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown.

Eskimos practice roster:

National offensive lineman Kwabena Asare

International running back Shaquille Cooper

National fullback Tanner Green

International quarterback Zach Kline

National fullback Pascal Lochard

International offensive lineman Andrew Peterson

International linebacker Brandon Pittman

International wide receiver Miles Shuler

International defensive lineman Nick Usher

National offensive lineman Mason Woods

The team also announced defensive back Aaron Grymes, defensive lineman Gabriel Bagnell and running back Alex Taylor have been placed on the suspended list.

It was revealed on Monday afternoon that Grymes has gone home to deal with a personal matter, he will not play in Thursday’s CFL regular season opener in Winnipeg. The Eskimos are also dealing with injuries to defensive back’s Johnny Adams and Arjen Colquhoun.

You can hear Thursday’s game on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 5 p.m., the opening kick-off from Investors Group Field in Winnipeg will be at 6:30 p.m.