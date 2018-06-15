Major commercial development announced in Saint John

There was a major announcement for a large and much anticipated commercial development in east Saint John.

Located near Ashburn Lake Road just off the thru-way, It’s been dubbed “the crossing project.” Long-time Saint John developer Troy Northrup, who also constructed East Point Shopping, is pushing ahead with his vision.

“This project is going to be made up of highway services such as gas, convenience, fast-food, family food, there’s a residential component and business-park component,” Northrup says.

He was tight-lipped concerning details because of confidentiality agreements with future tenants. The multi-year, multi-phase development could eventually see 500,000-square feet of new buildings constructed.

The province is building a $31-million highway interchange will allow traffic to flow into the development, which Northrup says is essential.

“This project enables us to have that incremental traffic to create more spontaneous traffic rather than just predetermined and destination traffic.”

Premier Brian Gallant applauds Northrup’s vision.

“What’s really great about this story today is the fact we’ve been working with the private sector, we’ve been working with common council in Saint John and the provincial government has been working with various departments to make sure we can make the investments needed for this development to happen,” Gallant stated.

Preconstruction work on the interchange between Foster Thurston Drive and Ashburn Lake Road will take two-and-a-half years with full construction set to begin in the spring of 2021.

Meanwhile, Northrup didn’t release details concerning the total investment or jobs, but says the focus will be to utilize local trades and contractors when possible.

An environmental impact assessment and other regulatory approvals are still needed before shovels are in the ground.