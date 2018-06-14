Vancouver bike share age limit lowered, $20 annual pass launched

Vancouver’s Mobi bike share system is getting some tweaks intended to help make it more accessible to the public.

Officials announced Thursday that the minimum age to ride a Mobi bike is being lowered to 12 years old from 16 years old, with parental approval.

The system is also launching a pilot program for a discounted pass, in partnership with Vancity Credit Union.

READ MORE: Public bike share finally reaches East Vancouver, with 15 new stations to date

Under the program, eligible members of the public can apply for one of 300 “365-day-plus” Mobi passes, which allow unlimited 60-minute rides for one year.

The discounted passes will cost $20, compared to the usual price of $159.

WATCH: City of Vancouver launches much-delayed bike share program

In order to qualify, applicants must have proof of enrollment in the city’s Leisure Access Pass program or a red Compass card.

The city says the pilot will run until next spring, with hopes of making it a permanent feature of the system.

READ MORE: Mobi bike share extending into East Vancouver, and it’s a sign of growing demand: UBC Prof

“The truth is Mobi by ShawGo is now part of the lives of people in Vancouver,” said senior vice president of strategic business sales and operations Ron McKenzie.

“Today, even more residents have that ability to lead a healthy lifestyle in an affordable way.”

The announcement also marked the completion of the bike share program’s initial roll out to Commercial Drive, a process started back in April.

The system now covers the downtown peninsula and has stations from Vine Street in the west, to 16th Avenue in the south and Commercial Drive in the east.

“We anticipate this being a real boost for Commercial Drive and people being able to use Mobi bikes to get to and from it,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

READ MORE: Vancouver city council considers expanding bike share system

“More people are using them all over the city, so it’s important Commercial Drive is part of the program.“

An additional 25 docking stations are slated to be installed in the East Vancouver expansion zone over the course of the summer.

The Mobi bike share system was first launched in the summer of 2016, and now has 150 docking stations and 1,500 bikes in service.

The city says it has seen more than 900,000 rides taken so far, and has 75,000 registered users.