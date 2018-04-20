public bike share reaches east van
April 20, 2018 5:05 pm

Public bike share finally reaches East Vancouver, with 15 new stations to date

By Thea Uson Global News

The City of Vancouver announces the expansion of the public bike share has reached Commercial Drive.

City of Vancouver
A A

The expansion of Vancouver’s public bike share program service area has finally reached Commercial Drive.

The city has had a high demand for a public bike share expansion to East Vancouver for two years.

“Commercial/Broadway has been the number one requested location for Mobi by Shaw Go stations, so it is exciting to be able to offer our members what they have been asking for” says Mia Kohout, general manager of Mobi by Shaw Go.

READ MORE: Mobi bike share extending into East Vancouver, and it’s a sign of growing demand: UBC Prof


Story continues below

The expansion began in April, with 15 new stations so far- installed along 10 Avenue and Broadway corridor in Mount Pleasant and in the Commercial Drive neighborhood.

Mobi stations in the Strathcona neighborhood will also be open and ready to go by summer.

This builds on the current network with stations every two or three blocks, adding 50 new stations and 500 bicycles.

READ MORE: Vancouver city council considers expanding bike share system

Since launching in 2016, over 57,000 people have ridden a Mobi bike, creating for over 787,000 trips, to date.

The Mobi by Shaw Go service area now includes the Downtown Peninsula, roughly bounded by Victoria Drive, Arbutus Street, 16 Avenue, to the Burrard Inlet and into Stanley Park.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Commercial Drive
East Van
mia kohout
mobi bike share
public bike share
public bike share reaches east van

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News