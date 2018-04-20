Public bike share finally reaches East Vancouver, with 15 new stations to date

The expansion of Vancouver’s public bike share program service area has finally reached Commercial Drive.

The city has had a high demand for a public bike share expansion to East Vancouver for two years.

“Commercial/Broadway has been the number one requested location for Mobi by Shaw Go stations, so it is exciting to be able to offer our members what they have been asking for” says Mia Kohout, general manager of Mobi by Shaw Go.

The expansion began in April, with 15 new stations so far- installed along 10 Avenue and Broadway corridor in Mount Pleasant and in the Commercial Drive neighborhood.

Mobi stations in the Strathcona neighborhood will also be open and ready to go by summer.

This builds on the current network with stations every two or three blocks, adding 50 new stations and 500 bicycles.

Since launching in 2016, over 57,000 people have ridden a Mobi bike, creating for over 787,000 trips, to date.

The Mobi by Shaw Go service area now includes the Downtown Peninsula, roughly bounded by Victoria Drive, Arbutus Street, 16 Avenue, to the Burrard Inlet and into Stanley Park.