Vancouver city council considers expanding bike share system

Vancouver’s ‘Mobi’ bike share system could be in store for a major expansion.

The city is set to hear a status update on the program this week, and vote on expanding it city-wide.

The system’s 1,300 bikes have been ridden 650,000 times since the program started in the summer of 2016, according to city data.

The peak month since then was this past July, with 95,000 trips taken.

The city says in summer months, the bikes are getting about two and a half rides per bike per day, more than Toronto’s system, but less than Montreal’s.

Last December, ridership dropped to just under one ride per bike per day.

A report heading to council on Tuesday calls the program a success, and is calling for council to have bylaws ready to roll the program out city wide.