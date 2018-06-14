There are signs a tornado hit Norfolk County during Wednesday’s stormy weather: Environment Canada

It was a particularly stormy afternoon across much of southern Ontario on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms battered the region.

Reports of downed trees, damaged homes and cars flooded social media.

In London, the damage didn’t seem to be quite as bad, but areas to the east, especially in Norfolk County, saw more.

For the most part, it seemed to be the result of downbursts or straight-line winds, said Mark Schuster, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

He said in areas around Jarvis and Waterford, it may have been something more. Pictures sent to Environment Canada indicate a tornado may have ripped through the area.

“It’s possible that we may send a damage investigating team to those areas,” Schuster said.

“Some of the damage there included trees that were not only blown down, but they were also twisted off higher up. The bottom of the trunk was still intact, but the top part of the tree was just twisted off and removed,” he said.

“That can sometimes be indicative of a tornado.”

Images posted by the OPP show a tree downed over a home in Norfolk County, as well as cars with their windows smashed from being hit by trees.

The damage continued into the GTA with reports of uprooted trees. Even the Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto was impacted when heavy rains caused flooding.

— With files from Jess Brady