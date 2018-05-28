Single-day heat event prompts special weather statement for London

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as hot and humid conditions are expected to hit southern Ontario to start the work week.

In addition to London-Middlesex, the statement covers much of southern Ontario, from Windsor-Essex to York-Durham, though areas north of London will be a little bit cooler.

“High temperatures can be near 31 C and overnight low temperatures will be near 20 C, so it will still be hot,” said Weiqing Zhang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“[This] is the first heat event for southwestern Ontario so we issued a special weather statement for this one-day heat event.”

Monday’s high is expected to reach 30 C before the humidex, with an overnight low of 20 C.

The rest of the week will still be hot but not dangerously so, said Zhang.

“Tomorrow we will see high temperatures, but [they will be] 2 C or 3 C shy of 31 C — that’s our criteria [for issuing a special weather statement]. Tomorrow [temperatures will reach close to] 28 C and tomorrow’s overnight temperatures will be cooler than tonight,” she said.

Zhang said temperatures are expected to cool off slightly by the end of the week

“In the next few days, [the temperatures are] pretty much the same, [near] 27 C or 28 C. [Temperatures will be] a little bit cooler Friday, in the mid 20s.”

Environment Canada is warning that everyone is at risk from heat, but says infants and young children, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are especially vulnerable.

The weather reporting agency is reminding everyone to drink plenty of cool liquids and keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours each day in a cool place.

