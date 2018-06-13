Weather
June 13, 2018 10:43 am

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for London area, 100 km/h winds expected

By 980 CFPL

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop as a cold front moves through on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western Middlesex Counties.

The weather agency said severe thunderstorms are expected to develop as a cold front moves through the area on Wednesday afternoon.

These thunderstorms are capable of producing strong wind gusts, which Environment Canada has described as posing the biggest threat.

Damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are expected. At this speed, wind can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees or overturn large vehicles.

Environment Canada said hail and heavy rain are both possible in the London area. They added that these thunderstorms are also capable of producing tornadoes.

Global News