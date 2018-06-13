Severe thunderstorm, tornado threat Thursday in southeast Sask.

There is potential for severe weather to hit southeastern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Heat and moisture flowing up from the United States will create the perfect conditions for supercell development on Thursday in southeastern Saskatchewan.

The main threats with the thunderstorms will be torrential downpours, 90 km/h – 100 km/h wind gusts and large hail.

There is also a tornado threat late Thursday afternoon and early evening along the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border, in the Carlyle and Moosomin regions.

Thunderstorm activity will begin overnight Wednesday and early Thursday across southern Saskatchewan, tracking northeast.

In the late afternoon, daytime heating, instability and moisture will play a factor in setting up ideal conditions for severe weather to fire off in the southeastern corner of the province.

The threat for severe weather will shift into southwestern Manitoba Thursday evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings will be issued tomorrow by Environment Canada as the weather begins to develop.

