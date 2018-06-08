Weather
June 8, 2018 2:10 pm
Updated: June 8, 2018 2:23 pm

Severe thunderstorms wash out roads, cause flash flooding in south Sask.

Localized flooding in Assiniboia, Sask after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.

Severe thunderstorms developed in Montana Thursday afternoon and moved up into southern Saskatchewan.

The storms packed quite the punch with heavy downpours which caused flash flooding and washed out roads.

 

Tracey Kuffner posted the video below of a highway south of Glentworth, Sask. washed out.

Toonie sized-hail was reported near Mankota, Sask. and Destiny McPeek posted the photos below of hen-sized hail that fell near Coronach, Sask.

Severe thunderstorms unleashed large hail near Coronach, Sask. Thursday evening.

Severe thunderstorms unleashed large hail near Coronach, Sask. Thursday evening.

Environment Canada’s 24-hour accumulation radar shows localized rainfall amounts of 100 – 120 millimetres south of Regina and west of Assiniboia.

Radar rainfall accumulation amounts via Environment Canada.

Below is a list of rainfall totals that have been reported in the past 24 hours:

  • 46.2 millimetres in Bratt’s Lake
  • 42.9 millimetres in Weyburn
  • 40.6 millimetres in Vibank
  • 35.6 millimetres in Limerick
  • 30.5 millimetres in Radville
  • 26.6 millimetres in Regina
  • 22.9 millimetres in Gravelbourg
  • 18.5 millimetres in Assiniboia
  • 18.0 millimetres in Moose Jaw

