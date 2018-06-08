Severe thunderstorms wash out roads, cause flash flooding in south Sask.

Severe thunderstorms developed in Montana Thursday afternoon and moved up into southern Saskatchewan.

The storms packed quite the punch with heavy downpours which caused flash flooding and washed out roads.

Tracey Kuffner posted the video below of a highway south of Glentworth, Sask. washed out.

READ MORE: Hailstorm hits Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning

Toonie sized-hail was reported near Mankota, Sask. and Destiny McPeek posted the photos below of hen-sized hail that fell near Coronach, Sask.

Environment Canada’s 24-hour accumulation radar shows localized rainfall amounts of 100 – 120 millimetres south of Regina and west of Assiniboia.

Below is a list of rainfall totals that have been reported in the past 24 hours:

46.2 millimetres in Bratt’s Lake

42.9 millimetres in Weyburn

40.6 millimetres in Vibank

35.6 millimetres in Limerick

30.5 millimetres in Radville

26.6 millimetres in Regina

22.9 millimetres in Gravelbourg

18.5 millimetres in Assiniboia

18.0 millimetres in Moose Jaw

READ MORE: Be prepared to deal with emergency situations in Saskatchewan

For weather-on-the-go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.