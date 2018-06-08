Severe thunderstorms wash out roads, cause flash flooding in south Sask.
Severe thunderstorms developed in Montana Thursday afternoon and moved up into southern Saskatchewan.
The storms packed quite the punch with heavy downpours which caused flash flooding and washed out roads.
Tracey Kuffner posted the video below of a highway south of Glentworth, Sask. washed out.
READ MORE: Hailstorm hits Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning
Toonie sized-hail was reported near Mankota, Sask. and Destiny McPeek posted the photos below of hen-sized hail that fell near Coronach, Sask.
Environment Canada’s 24-hour accumulation radar shows localized rainfall amounts of 100 – 120 millimetres south of Regina and west of Assiniboia.
Below is a list of rainfall totals that have been reported in the past 24 hours:
- 46.2 millimetres in Bratt’s Lake
- 42.9 millimetres in Weyburn
- 40.6 millimetres in Vibank
- 35.6 millimetres in Limerick
- 30.5 millimetres in Radville
- 26.6 millimetres in Regina
- 22.9 millimetres in Gravelbourg
- 18.5 millimetres in Assiniboia
- 18.0 millimetres in Moose Jaw
READ MORE: Be prepared to deal with emergency situations in Saskatchewan
For weather-on-the-go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.