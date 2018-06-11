Wicked weekend weather causes damage in western Sask.
Wicked weekend thunderstorms rolled through western Saskatchewan Saturday night with 135 km/h wind gusts, toonie size hail and heavy rain.
Severe thunderstorms started to develop in western Saskatchewan around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening and tracked northeast.
The storms eventually weakened early Sunday morning, but by afternoon, more severe storms hit the province.
Winds gusts over 100 km/h were recorded on Saturday as the storms blew through western Saskatchewan, causing a dust storm and reducing visibility to zero.
Here’s a list of the strongest wind gusts recorded over the weekend.
- 135 km/h in Scott
- 106 km/h in Meadow Lake
- 102 km/h in Leader
- 93 km/h in Kindersley
Grain bins were damaged and tossed by the strong winds on a farm near Laporte, Sask. Photos posted on Twitter also show damage to trees in Wilkie, Sask.
Heavy rain associated with the severe weather Saturday night caused localized flooding in Lloydminster.
Choudhary Mansoor Azeem posted the photos below, showing water levels above the knee in the Lloydminster Cultural & Science Centre parking lot.
Large hail was also reported with the severe thunderstorms on Saturday night.
Hail the size of a toonie fell in the Battlesfords, quarter-sized hail fell in Unity and nickel-sized hail was recorded in Onion Lake, Neilburd, Landis, Thunderchild and Baldwinton.
