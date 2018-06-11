Weather
Wicked weekend weather causes damage in western Sask.

Here's our meteorologist, Tiffany Lizee with a recap of the wicked weather over the weekend, along with photos, videos and a look ahead at the forecast.

Wicked weekend thunderstorms rolled through western Saskatchewan Saturday night with 135 km/h wind gusts, toonie size hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms started to develop in western Saskatchewan around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening and tracked northeast.

The storms eventually weakened early Sunday morning, but by afternoon, more severe storms hit the province.

Mark Jinks near Goodsoil

Severe thunderstorm captured by Mark Hinks near Goodsoil, Sask.

Mark Jinks/Twitter
Mark Jinks

Severe thunderstorm captured by Mark Hinks near Pierceland, Sask.

Mark Jinks/Twitter
Hank Vlietstra

Severe thunderstorm captured by Hank Vlietstra near Unity, Sask.

Hank Vlietstra/Twitter
Shannon Heitt near Unity

Severe thunderstorm captured by Shannon Heitt near Unity, Sask.

Shannon Heitt/Submitted

Winds gusts over 100 km/h were recorded on Saturday as the storms blew through western Saskatchewan, causing a dust storm and reducing visibility to zero.

Here’s a list of the strongest wind gusts recorded over the weekend.

  • 135 km/h in Scott
  • 106 km/h in Meadow Lake
  • 102 km/h in Leader
  • 93 km/h in Kindersley

Grain bins were damaged and tossed by the strong winds on a farm near Laporte, Sask. Photos posted on Twitter also show damage to trees in Wilkie, Sask.

Jenny Hagan

Strong winds damaged grain bins on a farm near Laporte, Sask.

Jenny Hagan/Twitter
Jenny Hagan

Strong winds tossed bin kilometres from a farm near Laporte, Sask.

Jenny Hagan/Twitter
Sydney Loerzel – Wilkie2

Severe thunderstorms damaged trees in Wilkie, Sask.

Sydney Loerzel/Twitter
Sydney Loerzel – Wilkie

Severe thunderstorms damaged trees in Wilkie, Sask.

Sydney Loerzel/Twitter

Heavy rain associated with the severe weather Saturday night caused localized flooding in Lloydminster.

Choudhary Mansoor Azeem‏ posted the photos below, showing water levels above the knee in the Lloydminster Cultural & Science Centre parking lot.

Choudhary Mansoor Azeem

Heavy rain caused localized flooding in Lloydminster Saturday night.

Choudhary Mansoor Azeem/Twitter
Choudhary Mansoor Azeem2

Heavy rain caused localized flooding in Lloydminster Saturday night.

Choudhary Mansoor Azeem/Twitter

Large hail was also reported with the severe thunderstorms on Saturday night.

Hail the size of a toonie fell in the Battlesfords, quarter-sized hail fell in Unity and nickel-sized hail was recorded in Onion Lake, Neilburd, Landis, Thunderchild and Baldwinton.

