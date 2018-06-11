Wicked weekend weather causes damage in western Sask.

Wicked weekend thunderstorms rolled through western Saskatchewan Saturday night with 135 km/h wind gusts, toonie size hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms started to develop in western Saskatchewan around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening and tracked northeast.

The storms eventually weakened early Sunday morning, but by afternoon, more severe storms hit the province.

Winds gusts over 100 km/h were recorded on Saturday as the storms blew through western Saskatchewan, causing a dust storm and reducing visibility to zero.

Time lapse of storm along sk/ab border last night. Heavy down burst winds kicked up a massive wall of dust I experienced at least 90k winds Storm tossed piles of culverts at least 6 blocks across the hwy & into feilds brought down power lines Laport #skstorm pic.twitter.com/UKli5wl92J — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) June 10, 2018

Here’s a list of the strongest wind gusts recorded over the weekend.

135 km/h in Scott

106 km/h in Meadow Lake

102 km/h in Leader

93 km/h in Kindersley

Grain bins were damaged and tossed by the strong winds on a farm near Laporte, Sask. Photos posted on Twitter also show damage to trees in Wilkie, Sask.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorms wash out roads, cause flash flooding in south Sask.

Heavy rain associated with the severe weather Saturday night caused localized flooding in Lloydminster.

Choudhary Mansoor Azeem‏ posted the photos below, showing water levels above the knee in the Lloydminster Cultural & Science Centre parking lot.

READ MORE: Hailstorm hits Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning

Large hail was also reported with the severe thunderstorms on Saturday night.

Hail the size of a toonie fell in the Battlesfords, quarter-sized hail fell in Unity and nickel-sized hail was recorded in Onion Lake, Neilburd, Landis, Thunderchild and Baldwinton.

READ MORE: Be prepared to deal with emergency situations in Saskatchewan

For weather-on-the-go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.