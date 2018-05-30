Hailstorm hits Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning

Warm, humid and unstable air created all the right ingredients needed to fuel a severe thunderstorm near Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning. The severe thunderstorm intensified as it moved slowly southeast hitting the city around 3:00 a.m.

A significant amount of hail fell on the city, with up to 15 cm piled up in some areas. Despite sunshine and 20 degree temperatures, mounds of hail could still be seen eight hours after the storm had passed. This caused issues as residents commuted to work and school in the morning.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by Environment Canada for the Moose Jaw region around 3:15 a.m. The storm produced pea-sized hail, 50 km/h wind gusts and heavy rain as it pushed southeast at 30 km/h.

The storm also caused power outages and clogged drains across Moose Jaw.

12:05 PM: 12:00PM Update Outage: City of Moose Jaw -South Hill subdivision and surrounding areas, Crews are continuing to work on repairs from the storm. No ETR. Next update: 2:00pm. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) May 30, 2018

