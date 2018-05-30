Weather
May 30, 2018 2:42 pm
Updated: May 30, 2018 2:45 pm

Hailstorm hits Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning

By Meteorologist  Global News

Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich took this photo of a bus stuck from all the hail accumulated in Moose Jaw after a severe thunderstorm rolled through around 3 AM Wednesday morning.

Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich
A A

Warm, humid and unstable air created all the right ingredients needed to fuel a severe thunderstorm near Moose Jaw early Wednesday morning. The severe thunderstorm intensified as it moved slowly southeast hitting the city around 3:00 a.m.

A significant amount of hail fell on the city, with up to 15 cm piled up in some areas. Despite sunshine and 20 degree temperatures, mounds of hail could still be seen eight hours after the storm had passed. This caused issues as residents commuted to work and school in the morning.

 

Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich

Photo taken by Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich in Moose Jaw.

Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich
Dave DePape

Photo taken by Dave DePape in Moose Jaw.

Dave DePape
Dave DePape

Photo taken by Dave DePape in Moose Jaw.

Dave DePape
Dave DePape

Photo taken by Dave DePape in Moose Jaw.

Dave DePape
Ron Dormer

Photo taken by Ron Dormer in Moose Jaw.

Ron Dormer
Ron Dormer

Photo taken by Ron Dormer in Moose Jaw.

Ron Dormer
Ron Dormer

Photo taken by Ron Dormer in Moose Jaw.

Ron Dormer
Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich

Photo taken by Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich in Moose Jaw.

Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich
Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich

Photo taken by Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich in Moose Jaw.

Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich
Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich

Photo taken by Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich in Moose Jaw.

Jocelyn Mariel Froehlich

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by Environment Canada for the Moose Jaw region around 3:15 a.m. The storm produced pea-sized hail, 50 km/h wind gusts and heavy rain as it pushed southeast at 30 km/h.

A snapshot of the radar early Wednesday morning.

SkyTracker

The storm also caused power outages and clogged drains across Moose Jaw.

READ MORE: Be prepared to deal with emergency situations in Saskatchewan

For weather-on-the-go, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News