OPP conduct high-risk takedown in Brighton
One man is in custody following a high-risk takedown in Brighton on Wednesday morning.
Several social media outlets report police were called to investigate a home invasion in the Butler Street area. It’s reported a man had a weapon and then fled the scene on foot.
READ MORE: Hwy. 401 high-risk takedown leads to arrest of driver wielding gun near Port Hope
Northumberland OPP launched an extensive search. Three schools in the area were placed in a hold-and-secure as a precaution while OPP ordered CN Rail to halt its train service through the town.
A suspect was eventually located in the area of Ontario and Butler streets.
Several area residents have shared photos on Facebook of the heavy police presence.
The OPP’s K9 unit has been called to the scene to assist in the search for evidence.
The hold-and-secure at Brighton Public School, East Northumberland Second School and Spring Valley Public School was lifted just before 11 a.m.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.