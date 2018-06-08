Arrests made in Brighton bank robbery

Two people have been arrested in conenction to a daytime robbery at a bank in Brighton, Ont., late last month.

OPP say around 3:08 p.m. on May 25, a lone man entered the CIBC branch on Main Street and passed a note to a teller demanding money. No weapon was seen.

“The employee complied and the suspect left the bank fleeing in a blue pickup truck last seen travelling westbound on Main Street,” police said.

The pickup truck was found abandoned behind a nearby church.

On Thursday, members of the the provincial R.O.P.E. squad (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement) arrested two suspects in connection with robbery.

Police say a man and woman were arrested in the Havelock area while in possession of a vehicle reported stolen in Halton region earlier in the day.

“Police seized several items as a result of the arrest including a stun gun, a collapsible baton and break-and-enter instruments,” OPP stated.

Andrew Aaron Lamore, 33, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with:

Robbery with violence

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Theft of a motor vehicle

He was held for a bail hearing scheduled at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Friday.

Marcie Lea Haase, 29, of Mississauga, Ont., was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

She was released from custody and scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on July 18.

“Both accused remain under investigation in several jurisdictions,” OPP said.