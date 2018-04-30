Two in custody after high-risk takedown on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope
Two people were taken into police custody after a high-risk takedown on Highway 401 just west of Port Hope on Sunday evening.
Just after 5 p.m., Northumberland OPP responded to reports of a shot fired from a westbound vehicle at another vehicle in the Brighton area.
OPP and Port Hope Police eventually tracked and stopped a vehicle at the westbound off-ramp at Wesleyville.
Officers from both services performed a high risk takedown with guns drawn and took a man and a woman into custody.
A replica firearm was discovered in the vehicle which was towed from the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
More details are expected to be released Monday.
