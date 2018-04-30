Crime
Two in custody after high-risk takedown on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope

OPP and Port Hope Police conducted a takedown on Highway 401 on Sunday following reports of a man with a gun in a vehicle.

Two people were taken into police custody after a high-risk takedown on Highway 401 just west of Port Hope on Sunday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., Northumberland OPP responded to reports of a shot fired from a westbound vehicle at another vehicle in the Brighton area.

OPP and Port Hope Police eventually tracked and stopped a vehicle at the westbound off-ramp at Wesleyville.

Police seized what they say was a replica handgun from the vehicle.

Officers from both services performed a high risk takedown with guns drawn and took a man and a woman into custody.

A replica firearm was discovered in the vehicle which was towed from the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

More details are expected to be released Monday.

