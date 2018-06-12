Quebec City police investigate after toddlers found locked alone in apartment

Quebec City police are investigating after two toddlers were left alone and locked in the room of an apartment.

Passers-by called police after they noticed the two young children near the windowsill on the third floor of the apartment complex early Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson David Poitras said police officers found the toddlers locked inside a room without adult supervision. There was also no food in the apartment, he said.

“There was excrement all over the apartment,” he said.

The two toddlers have been taken into custody by youth protection services.

Poitras said two women, 18 and 38, were located and questioned before they were released. They have not been charged.

An investigation is underway.