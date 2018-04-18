Parents to be sentenced in disturbing New Brunswick child neglect case

Follow along with our live blog from the sentencing at 1:30 p.m.

WARNING: This story contains sensitive information and images some may find disturbing

Two parents are set to be sentenced in a Saint John courtroom on Wednesday in a severe neglect case in which five children were living in squalid conditions with very little food.

The two adults, who cannot be named to protect the children’s identities, pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to provide the children with the necessaries of life earlier this year.

In February, the provincial court in Saint John heard how the children missed weeks of school and had serious tooth decay. The family’s home had holes in the walls, a lack of beds and feces smeared around.

“The Crown described it as feces with small hand prints. There was animal feces and human feces. One of the children was completely undressed in one of the back rooms,” said Norm Bosse, the province’s Child and Youth Advocate, at the time.

Sheriffs delivering an eviction notice in May 2016 reported the conditions to authorities and the children were placed into foster care. The landlord contacted Global News at the same time, in order to show the condition of the home.

The conditions were so bad, the landlord had the home torn down.

It was later revealed the province’s Department of Social Development had been involved with the family since 2012.

The case has since sparked an internal review within the Department of Social Development.

With a file from The Canadian Press