Police warn of two men allegedly trying to lure children with candy

Kingston police and OPP have reported two men, one in Kingston and one in Napanee, who have allegedly tried to lure children to their vans with candy. It is unclear if the two men are connected.

Kingston police say on two occasions, a man described in his 20s, about five-foot-eight-inches tall, with an average build and dark brown hair past the shoulder, approached young children in Kingston, offering them candy.

In both incidents, police say the man offered the children candy if they went with him to his white van, however, police say no van was actually seen.

According to police, one incident occurred in a park off Curtis Crescent.

OPP reported a similar incident in Amherstview, but allegedly perpetrated by a much older man.

Police say on Tuesday, June 12, a man in his mid-60s with a grey beard and wearing a hat and sunglasses, approached a 12-year-old girl on Pratt Street in Amherstview and asked if she wanted candy.

The man was said to be driving an older model Dodge minivan, silver or white with several rust spots. OPP say the same older man was observed driving on the wrong side of the road while trying to approach walking children.

OPP added that there have been instances when the suspect has allegedly offered rides to other youths, often using candy and similar items to lure children into his vehicle.

Anyone with information about the older suspect is asked to contact Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information about the Kingston incidents is asked to contact Det. Amanda Smith at 613-549-4660 ext. 6292 or via email at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca.

Parents are encouraged to remind their children to stay away from people they do not know.