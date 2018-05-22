Two local men face 37 sex crime charges

As a result of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations, OPP from Napanee’s crime unit have charged two men 37 times between them for alleged sexual offences dating from 2000 to 2013.

Wayne Beau McAllister, 38, of Loyalist Township was arrested and charged on April 12, and David Stewart, 43, of Kingston was arrested and charged on April 18.

The two men appeared in Napanee’s Ontario Court of Justice on Tuesday morning to set a further court date.

The OPP investigation is still ongoing and they said they are currently looking for other victims.

Due to a publication ban, no further information will be released, but the OPP have released the various charges made again both men.

Stewart was charged with:

Three count of sexual interference;

Five counts of invitation to sexual touching;

Three counts of sexual assault;

Two counts of anal intercourse;

Overcome resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug;

Two counts of sexual assault with a weapon;

Gang Sexual Assault.

McAllister was charged with:

Four counts of sexual interference;

Five counts of invitation to sexual touching;

Four counts of sexual assault;

Three count of anal intercourse;

Overcome resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug;

Utter threats cause death or bodily harm;

Bestiality;

Gang Sexual Assault.

OPP are asking anyone who may have been a victim or has any information in relation to these incidents to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.