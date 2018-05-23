Rosetown RCMP seek man accused of offering candy, ride home to young girls

Rosetown RCMP are looking for help collecting information that may help them identify a man accused of approaching two young girls on the streets of Rosetown, Sask., and offering them candy and a ride home.

Police said the man, who was alone, approached two six-year-old girls between 5 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

He allegedly asked one of the girls if she wanted candy and a ride home. The girl said no and the man left and did not attempt to approach them again.

RCMP said the man was seen getting into a blue or greyish coloured van or SUV that was parked nearby. He is described as Caucasian, approximately five-foot-10 with reddish hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing cowboy boots, jeans, a white shirt and a dark green hat.

Investigation efforts have not been able to locate or identify the driver or the vehicle involved in this incident.

Anyone with information that may help police with the investigation is asked to contact Rosetown RCMP at 306-778-5550.

Rosetown RCMP is reminding parents to ensure they are discussing stranger safety with their children, including the importance of reporting suspicious activity to an adult they trust.