One man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Springwater

A man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital to be treated for serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in Springwater.

According to police, at around 9:21 p.m. on Monday, officers from the Huronia West OPP, Springwater Fire services, and Simcoe County Paramedics responded to a report of a collision on Flos Road 4.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car had collided with a motorcycle. The 36-year-old driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to a Toronto hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Police say the driver of the car was not injured.

Flos Road 4 was temporarily closed while police investigated. It has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.