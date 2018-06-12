Crime
June 12, 2018 9:24 am

Toronto man facing weapons charges after fight in Orillia left three injured

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police have arrested one man in connection with a fight in Orillia which left three injured.

A Toronto man is facing weapons-related charges after a fight in Orillia left three injured and forced police to place two local schools on hold-and-secure.

On June 7, Orillia OPP officers were called to Matchedash Street North in the city after they received reports of a fight involving an edged weapon.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two men and a woman all suffering minor injuries. Police say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

As a precaution, police put two local schools on a hold-and-secure while they searched the area for the suspect. The K9 team was called in to assist, but they were unable to locate the man.

Police say after a short time, the hold-and-secures were lifted at the schools.

On June 9, officers arrested 31-year-old Momokai Massaquoi of Toronto in connection with the incident. He was arrested in Scarborough by Toronto police.

Massaquoi was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of breach of recognizance.

Police say he was transported to Orillia, and is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie June 13.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

