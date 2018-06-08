Orillia police looking for suspect after three injured in fight

Two schools in Orillia were placed on hold-and-secure June 7, after police received reports that a fight involving an weapon had broken out in the area.

At approximately 12:44 p.m., Orillia OPP were called to Matchedash St. N.

When police arrived on scene, they found two men and a woman suffering from minor injuries sustained during a fight. However, all three people refused medical attention.

Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

While police searched the area, Orillia Secondary School and Lion’s Oval Public School were put on precautionary hold-and-secure.

Police called in the central region canine unit and emergency response team to help, however, they were unable to locate the suspect. The hold-and-secure was ended a short while later.

Police say the suspect is still at large, however, they believe this to be an isolated incident and say there is no threat to public safety.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information to please contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.