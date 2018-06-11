Winnipeg Blue Bombers name Chris Streveler starting quarterback

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will open the season with a rookie under centre.

The Bombers returned to practice on Monday after two days off and afterwards head coach Mike O’Shea declared Chris Streveler his starting quarterback for the season opener Thursday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Streveler taking first team snaps at QB for Bombers. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) June 11, 2018

Last year’s starting quarterback Matt Nichols will miss the first four to six weeks of the regular season after injuring his knee last week in practice. Alex Ross was thought to be the front runner to replace Nichols after spending last season on the B.C. Lions’ roster.

RELATED: Blue Bombers confident in other QB’s with Matt Nichols sidelined for four weeks

Streveler is just 23 years old and came to the Bombers from the University of South Dakota. Streveler led the team to a pair of touchdown drives and completed all 10 of his passes in their first pre-season game against the Eskimos. In their second exhibition game Friday, Streveler completed just three of his nine passes for 44 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception.

RELATED: Blue Bomber practice roster and releases announced

According to the CFL’s Game Information and Statistics Operations team Streveler will be the first rookie quarterback to start week one straight out of college since Anthony Calvillo with Las Vegas in 1994.

DID YOU KNOW: In 1994 #CFL Hall of Fame QB Anthony Calvillo was the last QB, straight out of college, to start Week 1 for a CFL team. His team, the expansion Las Vegas Posse. https://t.co/j9pE3XXURH — CFL Stat Research (@CFLStatResearch) June 8, 2018

The Bombers play their home opener against the Eskimos on Thursday starting a 7:30 pm CT.

RELATED: Blue Bombers fall in final pre-season game against Lions

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play

More to come.