Blue Bomber practice roster and releases announced

Exhibition play is over, training camp is over… and for a bunch of players, chances of earning a spot on the roster for the Blue Bombers is also over.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their finals cute on Saturday night, and among the 28 players given their outright release was defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie.

Ekakitie was the first player chosen overall in last years CFL draft, but he failed to show the kind of improvement this year in training camp that would justify his salary.

Among the others released were 2nd year defensive back Brian Walker, Quarterback Zack Mahoney, and all three members of the Winnipeg Junior Rifles.

A number of players have agreed to stay with the Bombers on the practice roster, including linebacker Kyrie Wilson, receiver Cory Washington, defensive back Marcus Sayles and offensive lineman Cody Speller.

The following players have been released from the roster:

International defensive lineman Daniel Awoleke

International quarterback Zack Mahoney

International defensive back Chris Humes

National receiver Brendon Thera-Plamondon

National defensive back Kahlen Branning

National defensive back Abu Conteh

International receiver AJ Coney

International offensive lineman Dillon DeBoer

International linebacker Jevaris Jones

National offensive lineman Ben Koczwara

National offensive lineman Matthew Ouellet De Carlo

National receiver Tyrone Pierre

Internatonal receiver Rueben Randle

National linebacker Jacob Firlotte

International receiver Myles White

National defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie

International offensive lineman Na’Ty Rodgers

International defensive lineman Chris Casher

International defensive back Jordan Thomas

International defensive lineman Sam Montgomery

International receiver Donteea Dye

International defensive back Mohammed Seisay

International running back Jahad Thomas

International defensive back Brian Walker

International linebacker Quentin Gause

National receiver Brendan Naujoks

National defensive lineman Hayden Nellis

National defensive back Andrew Ricard

The following players have been placed on the practice roster:

International linebacker Kyrie Wilson

International receiver Corey Washington

International defensive back Marcus Sayles

International defensive back Robert Priester

International defensive back Tyneil Cooper

National receiver Tylor Henry

National offensive lineman Cody Speller

National fullback John Rush

The club’s injured lists will be announced on Wednesday, June 13.

Winnipeg hosts the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field Thursday, June 14.