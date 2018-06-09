Blue Bomber practice roster and releases announced
Exhibition play is over, training camp is over… and for a bunch of players, chances of earning a spot on the roster for the Blue Bombers is also over.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their finals cute on Saturday night, and among the 28 players given their outright release was defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie.
Ekakitie was the first player chosen overall in last years CFL draft, but he failed to show the kind of improvement this year in training camp that would justify his salary.
Among the others released were 2nd year defensive back Brian Walker, Quarterback Zack Mahoney, and all three members of the Winnipeg Junior Rifles.
A number of players have agreed to stay with the Bombers on the practice roster, including linebacker Kyrie Wilson, receiver Cory Washington, defensive back Marcus Sayles and offensive lineman Cody Speller.
The following players have been released from the roster:
- International defensive lineman Daniel Awoleke
- International quarterback Zack Mahoney
- International defensive back Chris Humes
- National receiver Brendon Thera-Plamondon
- National defensive back Kahlen Branning
- National defensive back Abu Conteh
- International receiver AJ Coney
- International offensive lineman Dillon DeBoer
- International linebacker Jevaris Jones
- National offensive lineman Ben Koczwara
- National offensive lineman Matthew Ouellet De Carlo
- National receiver Tyrone Pierre
- Internatonal receiver Rueben Randle
- National linebacker Jacob Firlotte
- International receiver Myles White
- National defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie
- International offensive lineman Na’Ty Rodgers
- International defensive lineman Chris Casher
- International defensive back Jordan Thomas
- International defensive lineman Sam Montgomery
- International receiver Donteea Dye
- International defensive back Mohammed Seisay
- International running back Jahad Thomas
- International defensive back Brian Walker
- International linebacker Quentin Gause
- National receiver Brendan Naujoks
- National defensive lineman Hayden Nellis
- National defensive back Andrew Ricard
The following players have been placed on the practice roster:
- International linebacker Kyrie Wilson
- International receiver Corey Washington
- International defensive back Marcus Sayles
- International defensive back Robert Priester
- International defensive back Tyneil Cooper
- National receiver Tylor Henry
- National offensive lineman Cody Speller
- National fullback John Rush
The club’s injured lists will be announced on Wednesday, June 13.
Winnipeg hosts the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field Thursday, June 14.
