Bombers QB sidelined for at least four weeks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers said Thursday Matt Nichols will be out of the lineup for four to six weeks.

#Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea says QB Matt Nichols will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. — Austin Siragusa (@GooseGlobal) June 7, 2018

While its not exactly good news for the team and fans, it’s not as bad as originally feared after Nichols went down in practice Wednesday afternoon.

The quarterback was dropping back to make a pass in practice when he crumpled to the field in pain.

“He ripped his helmet off and through it on the ground…when you see that happen you know that this might not be good,” 680 CJOB’s Bob Irving said Wednesday. “Because athletes don’t respond this way unless its something they feel, and they know their bodies, something they feel is very serious.”

“It didn’t look good.”

He had to be helped off by medical staff, and appeared to be limping.

Head Coach Mike O’Shea indicated it’s a knee injury.

No sign of QB Matt Nichols at the Blue Bombers walk through this morning. #CFL pic.twitter.com/ZJoozaocSX — Nolan Kowal (@NolanKowal) June 7, 2018

In 2013 Nichols, who was quarterback for the Edmonton Eskimos at the time, missed the entire season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Four weeks rest would put Nichols back in the lineup July 4. Six weeks would mean he would return to play July 18.

Alex Ross and Chris Streveler will now be competing for Nichols spot in their final exhibition game Friday against the BC Lions.

Nichols has been placed on the six game injured list.