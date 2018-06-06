Bombers QB Matt Nichols suffers non-contact injury at practice

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and their fans are sitting on pins and needles, waiting to learn if quarterback Matt Nichols will be okay.

The Bombers pivot was dropping back to pass during practice Tuesday when he went down on his own, favouring his right leg.

He threw his helmet in anger, visibly upset, and had to be helped off the field.

Nichols is viewed as the key cog in the Bombers’ hope to end a long Grey Cup drought. The two men behind Nichols on the depth chart are Alex Ross (12 career passes) and Chris Streveler (a rookie).

He also suffered a non-contact leg injury Oct. 28, 2017 against the BC Lions, tweaking his left calf muscle when he planted awkwardly on the turf at Investors Group Field.

The Bombers wrap up their pre-season schedule Friday in Vancouver before kicking off the CFL season at home against Edmonton June 14.

