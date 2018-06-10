Crime
June 10, 2018 1:21 pm

Quebec man dies on hunting trip, companion facing charges

By The Canadian Press

An SQ police car is shown in Levis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. SQ officers are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man on a hunting trip in northwestern Quebec on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
A A

Police say a companion of a 54-year-old man who died while on a hunting trip in northwestern Quebec could be facing charges in the death.

Provincial police say the suspect could be charged as of Monday with charges of criminal negligence causing death, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm.

READ MORE: Belleville man receives 10-year hunting suspension after injuring fellow hunter

Police do not have many details about what happened but say they received a call at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

They met with one of the deceased’s hunting companions and determined that person to be a suspect.

READ MORE: Man charged in hunting shooting death near Weirdale, Sask

Spokeswoman Helene Nepton did not know how many people were on the trip.

The death occurred in Bearn, about 650 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

fatal hunting trip
Hunting trip
Quebec hunting trip
SQ
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News