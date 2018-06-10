Quebec man dies on hunting trip, companion facing charges
Police say a companion of a 54-year-old man who died while on a hunting trip in northwestern Quebec could be facing charges in the death.
Provincial police say the suspect could be charged as of Monday with charges of criminal negligence causing death, careless use of a firearm and discharging a firearm.
READ MORE: Belleville man receives 10-year hunting suspension after injuring fellow hunter
Police do not have many details about what happened but say they received a call at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
They met with one of the deceased’s hunting companions and determined that person to be a suspect.
READ MORE: Man charged in hunting shooting death near Weirdale, Sask
Spokeswoman Helene Nepton did not know how many people were on the trip.
The death occurred in Bearn, about 650 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.