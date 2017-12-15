Man charged in hunting shooting death near Weirdale, Sask

A man has been charged with the shooting death of another man in a hunting incident near Weirdale, Sask.

The pair, both from Prince Albert, were hunting separately and apart approximately 10 kilometres south of Weirdale on Sept. 16.

Jordan Darchuk, 23, was struck by a bullet and was declared dead at the scene.

The second hunter, Austyn Adamko, called Nipawin RCMP and stayed at the scene until they arrived.

Police have now charged Adamko, 22, following a three-month long investigation.

Adamko is charged with criminal negligence causing death, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He was arrested on Thursday in Prince Albert and will appear Friday in Nipawin provincial court.