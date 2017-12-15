Man charged in hunting shooting death near Weirdale, Sask
A man has been charged with the shooting death of another man in a hunting incident near Weirdale, Sask.
The pair, both from Prince Albert, were hunting separately and apart approximately 10 kilometres south of Weirdale on Sept. 16.
READ MORE: Man dead in Saskatchewan hunting incident
Jordan Darchuk, 23, was struck by a bullet and was declared dead at the scene.
The second hunter, Austyn Adamko, called Nipawin RCMP and stayed at the scene until they arrived.
Police have now charged Adamko, 22, following a three-month long investigation.
Adamko is charged with criminal negligence causing death, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
He was arrested on Thursday in Prince Albert and will appear Friday in Nipawin provincial court.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.