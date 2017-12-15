Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor John Hickey dies after suffering gunshot wound to face

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor John Hickey has died days after he accidentally shot himself in the face during a hunting trip.

Hickey was rushed to hospital last Saturday suffering from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face. The mayor was out alone with a shotgun checking rabbit snares when he was wounded.

Despite his injury, the mayor managed to drive a snowmobile to the highway and flag down help. Hickey was flown to St. John’s on Sunday where he underwent surgery.

The mayor succumbed to his injuries Thursday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Hickey’s family at this very difficult time,” Deputy Mayor Andersen said in a statement. “This is a sad time for our community, and we urge all residents to respect the privacy of Mr. Hickey’s family and to remember them in their thoughts and prayers.”

It’s unclear how Hickey’s accident happened.

