Manitoba teen shot during hunting incident

A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot by a man hunting beaver on Friday evening.

Officers said around 7:30 p.m., Dauphin RCMP responded to a hunting incident on Highway 271, near Pulp River, Manitoba to reports of a man being shot and injured.

A 16-year-old was being treated on scene and was then transported to a Winnipeg hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations showed a 67-year-old man from Duck Bay was hunting beaver when he fired toward the ground in to the brush. Officers said the 16-year-old was also hunting and on the ground when he was hit by the bullet.

Initial investigation showed officers it seemed the man didn’t know the teenager was there.

The 67-year-old has been charged with careless use of a firearm and the investigation is continuing.