Police think this car is linked to fatal shooting inside Edmonton taxi

Police have released a photo of a vehicle they believe is connected to a homicide that happened in southwest Edmonton on May 24.

Detectives shared a picture Friday of a dark-coloured, 2014 or 2015 Kia Optima that they think is involved in the murder of 25-year-old Harry Gillis.

At around 1 a.m. on May 24, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 111 Street and 23 Avenue.

Police said a man was shot while sitting in the back seat of a taxi. The taxi driver, who was not involved in the shooting, immediately contacted the cab company’s dispatch and took the man to hospital. The victim died of his injuries about five hours later, police said.

Police later identified him as Gillis and confirmed he died of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, potential occupants or owners, or who saw this vehicle early in the morning on May 24 near 111 Street and 23 Avenue, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.