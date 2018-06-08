View full results
Politics
June 8, 2018 2:09 pm

Robert Mueller files new charges against Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort in Russia probe

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington, U.S., Oct. 30, 2017.

Jim Bourg/Reuters
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.

The new charges were unsealed Friday against Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik.

They come after prosecutors accused Manafort of attempting to tamper with witnesses as he awaits trial of felony charges related to foreign lobbying work.

Prosecutors have accused Kilimnik of having ties to Russian intelligence, a charge he denies.

