Politics
June 6, 2018 7:56 am
Updated: June 6, 2018 7:58 am

Robert Mueller trying ‘very very hard’ to frame Donald Trump: Giuliani

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Giuliani says Trump can probably pardon himself

JERUSALEM – Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani says special counsel Robert Mueller‘s team is trying to frame President Trump.

Giuliani, who has been serving as Trump’s lawyer amid the Russia scandal, says Wednesday in Israel that Mueller’s team includes “13 highly partisan Democrats … (who) are trying very very hard to frame him to get him in trouble when he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Speaking to the Globes capital market conference in Tel Aviv, Giuliani says Trump has the power to pardon himself but won’t because he is innocent.

Reality Check: Can U.S. President Donald Trump pardon himself?

It was the latest in Giuliani’s often contradictory comments surrounding the probe into Russia’s potential meddling in U.S elections.

Giuliani has become a lightning rod during his tenure on Trump’s team, drawing the president’s ire for a series of scattershot interviews.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

