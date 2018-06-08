Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in place northeast of Edmonton Friday
Several severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were in place Friday for areas north and northeast of Edmonton.
Environment Canada issued the watches for the Athabasca region and stretching as far north as Fort McMurray.
A thunderstorm warning was also issued shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday for an area east of Edmonton.
Click here for the latest warnings and watches.
The weather agency said the line of thunderstorms is capable of producing very strong wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.
“We’re looking at the possibility of some thundershower activity in our area this afternoon and also dealing with that in areas east and northeast of our city with severe thunderstorm watches and warnings likely to be in place for much of the afternoon,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said Friday morning.
READ MORE: Heat warning issued for much of Alberta
On Thursday, a heat warning was issued for much of Alberta, including Edmonton.
“That heat warning remains in place,” Beyer said, “and will likely continue through to Saturday as well.”
READ MORE: May the warmth be with you: Edmonton just had its hottest May ever
“We’re expecting 28 C on Saturday with severe thundershowers expected across most of central and east central Alberta,” Beyer said. “It’ll be 15 C as we head into your Sunday with a chance of showers.”
READ MORE: Summer weather forecast: A warm Canadian summer, with a few exceptions
Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for Android and iOS.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.