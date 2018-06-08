Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in place northeast of Edmonton Friday

Several severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were in place Friday for areas north and northeast of Edmonton.

Environment Canada issued the watches for the Athabasca region and stretching as far north as Fort McMurray.

A thunderstorm warning was also issued shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday for an area east of Edmonton.

The weather agency said the line of thunderstorms is capable of producing very strong wind gusts, damaging hail and torrential rain.

“We’re looking at the possibility of some thundershower activity in our area this afternoon and also dealing with that in areas east and northeast of our city with severe thunderstorm watches and warnings likely to be in place for much of the afternoon,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said Friday morning.

On Thursday, a heat warning was issued for much of Alberta, including Edmonton.

“That heat warning remains in place,” Beyer said, “and will likely continue through to Saturday as well.”

“We’re expecting 28 C on Saturday with severe thundershowers expected across most of central and east central Alberta,” Beyer said. “It’ll be 15 C as we head into your Sunday with a chance of showers.”

Heat warning in place for the City of Edmonton and much of central and SE Alberta. Severe thundershowers likely for parts of this afternoon and evening. Watches and warnings in place E and NE of #yeg. #yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/BbRiiOtDOs — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 8, 2018

Line of severe thnderstorms moving NE at ~20km/h towards Smoky Lake will arrive in under 10min. The main threat from this line is heavy showers. Take caution on area roads as flash flooding and water pooling on roads may occur. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/6Ao76ueQ5X — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 8, 2018

Severe thunderstorm now moving into Smoky Lake. Hail, heavy rain and gusty wind imminent. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/W4MVZrjieC — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 8, 2018

From ECCC, Late afternoon T-Storms are expected to develop. Some of these storms will have the ability to produce high winds, hail and heavy rain. @GlobalEdmonton #abstorm pic.twitter.com/pDDJhpOIlb — Tina Simpkin (@tsimpkin) June 8, 2018

ECCC has issued a severe thunderstorm watch. Thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon, some will have the potential to produce high winds, hail and heavy rain. @GlobalEdmonton #abstorm pic.twitter.com/Mt6gXCtNjd — Tina Simpkin (@tsimpkin) June 8, 2018

