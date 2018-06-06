May the warmth be with you: Edmonton just had its hottest May ever

Last month was the hottest May on record in Edmonton, in the 137 years that data has been recorded in the city.

Environment Canada released the data Wednesday, which showed the average temperature in Edmonton last month was more than four degrees above normal.

The normal average temperature in May in Edmonton is 11.5 C. Last month, the monthly mean temperature in the capital city was 15.7 C.

Several other Alberta cities also saw the hottest May on record, including Red Deer, Fort McMurray, High Level, Fort Vermilion and Lloydminster.

Calgary recorded the second-warmest May in the 134 years that data has been collected in that city. Lethbridge and Grande Prairie also experienced the second-hottest May on record.

While Edmonton started the month on the cooler side, hot temperatures led to a heat warning in the city for a few days mid-month.

Along with the increased temperature, Edmonton received just a quarter of the normal rainfall for the month, making it the 11th driest May on record.

Edmonton normally receives about 46 mm of rain in the month of May, according to Environment Canada. Last month, the city saw just shy of 11 mm of precipitation.

“Typically, May is a little drier compared to the months of June, July and August, where we pick up nearly half a year’s worth of precipitation in those three months alone,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“But to have only seen close to 11 mm worth of rainfall in the month of May is certainly one of the driest Mays on record.”

The lack of moisture led to a fire ban being issued in Edmonton on May 17. A few days of rain and cooler temperatures allowed the city to lift the ban last Thursday.

