Fire ban lifted in Edmonton

After a couple of days of cooler temperatures and rain, the fire ban in Edmonton has been lifted.

The fire ban, which was issued on May 17, was lifted on Thursday morning.

Edmontonians can now use open burning permits, fireworks, backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and barbecues that use fuels like wood and briquettes. Edmonton fire crews urge people to use these items with caution.

Edmonton saw very little rain through the first three weeks of May, but picked up between seven to 10 mm across the city on Wednesday, Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“You can make the case for at least some rain daily for the next week,” Beyer said. “Friday and Monday have the best chance at noticeable accumulations. It’s hard to narrow down the exact areas that will receive steady rainfall but 10-20 mm isn’t out of the question between now and the end of Monday.”

Edmonton will see temperatures in the high teens through the weekend, Beyer said.

“Other than a brief thundershower Saturday, it should be partly sunny. Sunday will be warm with increasing cloudiness, with late-day rainfall expected.”

The city monitors the fire weather index daily, which takes into account temperature, wind conditions, humidity and precipitation levels. Based on that index, the fire ban was lifted.

A fire ban in place in Strathcona County was lifted on Wednesday.