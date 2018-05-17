Edmonton fire ban issued due to hot, dry, windy conditions

A fire ban was issued for Edmonton on Thursday morning because of prolonged dry, hot and windy conditions.

Edmonton Fire Rescue will make the official announcement at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Alberta Fire Bans website posted the ban earlier in the morning.

It prohibits open burning, fireworks, backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and barbeques that use fuels such as wood and briquettes.

READ MORE: A list of bans and advisories across Alberta

A number of communities and counties in the province have fire bans in place, particularly in the central and eastern parts of Alberta.

Last weekend, fire crews started battling two wildfires in Strathcona County, which continued into this week.

The situation stabilized on Tuesday when crews said the fires were being held.

On Wednesday, Strathcona County Emergency Services said one of the fires in the northern part of the county was being held, but crews were seeing flare-ups in the afternoon because of wind.

A fire advisory remains for Strathcona County.

— More to come…