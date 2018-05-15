2 wildfires northeast of Edmonton being held

Fire crews northeast of Edmonton seemed to have a handle on two wildfires that have been burning since the weekend.

In Strathcona County, the situation stabilized on Tuesday and a fire near Township Road 564 and Range Road 211 was being held.

More than 12 kilometres of barriers were created to slow down the fire. Ground crews continued to work late Tuesday afternoon, extinguishing hot spots and flare-ups.

In northern Strathcona County, more than 600 hectares of land have been burned since Saturday, but no buildings have been lost.

In neighbouring Lamont County, a fire northeast of Bruderheim is also considered held. On Monday, the fire sparked up again due to the wind and crews were concerned about a couple of homes.

On Tuesday, about 15 paid on-call firefighters in Lamont County were helping to monitor the situation and put out hot spots.

According to Alberta Wildfire, the province is providing a couple of helicopters and one employee to help with the fire near Bruderheim.

