Wildfire in Westlock County contained, but flare-ups possible Monday

A wildfire burning in Westlock County has been brought under control but fire crews warned that flare-ups were possible on Monday with the temperatures set to soar.

The fire started at around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, in the county about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

On Monday morning, Leo Ludwig, CAO of Westlock County, said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, but early indications suggested it was started by people shooting on Crown land.

At 9:30 a.m. Monday, a full fire ban was declared in Westlock County due to the dry windy conditions. The only fires allowed during the ban are propane and natural gas fires that are contained in cooking appliances.

Ludwig said 45 provincial firefighters were working on the fire on Monday morning.

While the fire was contained, Ludwig warned conditions were ripe for the fire to flare up again. The temperature was forecast to reach 27 C on Monday and 26 C on Tuesday in Westlock.