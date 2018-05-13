Dozens of firefighters battle massive wildfire in Westlock County

A large wildfire that started at around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in Westlock County continued to burn Sunday.

Leo Ludwig, CAO of Westlock County, said two helicopters, five bulldozers, 30 firefighters, four provincial air tankers, five provincial wild land firefighters, along with crews from Thorhild and Sturgeon Counties were fighting the blaze east of the hamlet of Vimy, Alta.

READ MORE: 2 large grass fires burning near Bruderheim prompt evacuations

Ludwig said the fire was about 150 hectares in size.

He said no structures had been lost yet but five families were on “high alert” to evacuate the area at any time.

READ MORE: Alberta fire season: a list of bans and advisories across the province

Crews were setting up a fire guard on Sunday in the hopes of preventing the flames from spreading.

As of noon Sunday, Ludwig said the fire was not contained.

Westlock is about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.