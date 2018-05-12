2 large fires burning near Bruderheim, Alta.

Two fires were burning on either side of Bruderheim, Alta. late Saturday afternoon.

One, burning northeast of Bruderheim, was a wild land fire that has spread into the tree stand. A Strathcona County fire official said the fire is burning spruce and pine trees.

Deputy fire chief Bob Scott said the fire is out of control.

Another fire, burning west of Bruderheim in Strathcona County, started just after noon on Saturday.

Officials said it’s in the Strathcona County Wildland Area south of Township Road 564A between Range Road 212 and Secondary Highway 830.

Scott said the fire was “quite large,” covering an area of two kilometres by one kilometre.

Dennis Thompson lives in Fort Saskatchewan and could see the smoke from there. He was driving near Bruderheim and saw what he described as “a huge grass fire” at around 2:30 p.m.

He believes it was near the Bruderheim Recreation Area, by Sand Hills.

He saw several sheriff and police vehicles responding Saturday afternoon.

Global News has reached out to fire departments in Bruderheim and Fort Saskatchewan for more information.

No Alberta Emergency Alerts had been issued for the area Saturday afternoon.

Bruderheim is about 75 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Lamont County is currently under a fire ban.

— More to come…